Global High Capacity Gas Generator Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

An internal combustion engine uses propane gas or natural gas to produce electrical energy that is converted from mechanical energy with the help of generator assembly. Such a generator is called as a gas generator. Generators are used to generate electrical energy from mechanical energy. The sources for mechanical energy could differ from a reciprocating steam engine to an internal combustion engine (ICE) to a compressed air to hand crank. An ICE can typically use various types of fuels such as gasoline, diesel propane gas, or natural gas to produce mechanical energy, which in turn is converted into electrical energy with the help of generator assembly.

The increasing frequency of power grid failures has raised the adoption numbers of gas powered generators globally. Developing countries are urbanizing rapidly due to the rising population levels and increase in industrial development which raises the overall power consumption. The increased power consumption has resulted in high pressure on old components with lower capacity in existing power grids leading to overload. This leads to power grid failures giving rise to blackouts and power outages. To counter such issues, industrial consumers are increasingly using gas generators for continuous power supply.

The emergence of remoteÂ monitoring systemsÂ in power generators is one of the key trends that will contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years. HMS Industrial Networks, a Swedish company pioneering in industrial communication, has introduced Netbiter which is a remote management solution for power generators. It is equipped with features such as monitoring health and readiness of the generators, alarm management, and generator fleet management for overall large-scale fleet supervision which is to be used for rental services.

This report focuses on High Capacity Gas Generator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Capacity Gas Generator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Caterpillar

Cummins

Generac Power Systems

Kohler

APR Energy

Aggreko

Camda New Energy Equipment

FG Wilson

Guangdong Honny Power-Tech

HIMOINSA

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

MTU Onsite Energy

Shandong Naipute Gas Power

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Less Than 300 KW

301-1000 KW

Above 1000 KW

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Breeding Industry

Petroleum

Gas Industry

Others

