Global High Pressure Grinding Roller Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

HPGR equipment is a modern and very energy-efficient comminution technology. During its relatively short history, HPGR technology has undergone significant development with machine roll wear surfaces & control philosophy. In high-pressure grinding roller comminution the feed material is exposed to very high pressure for a short time. The high pressure causes the formation of microcracks in the feed particles and generates a substantial amount of fine material. The pressed material can be fed directly to a given size ball mill, making it possible to increase the throughput of a given size ball mill and reduce the specific power consumption of the whole mill system.

The focus on energy and cost efficiency as one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the markets growth prospects till 2023. The extreme importance for energy-efficient grinding and mineral processes in the cement and mineral processing industries has led to the increased adoption of HPGRs. HPGR technology is widely used in applications such as mining of diamonds and in primary comminution. Compared to the traditional grinding technology, the HPGR process uses less energy which helps in reducing operational costs and in reducing CO2 emissions. Minimal roller wear, high degree of operational flexibility, and high throughput are few other benefits that drive the demand for the adoption of HPGR technology during the forecast period.

The integration of sealed spherical roller bearings in HPGRs is one of the key trends that will contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years. The sealed version of sphericalÂ roller bearingsÂ is manufactured to improve cost savings of mining companies, by lowering the operational cost and increasing the efficiency of the grinding equipment. Moreover, sealed bearings also prevent the contamination of crushing materials with internal components and offer a long operating life.

The following manufacturers are covered:

FLSmidth

Metso

ABB

KHD Humboldt Wedag International

Outotec

SGS

Shanghai Clirik Machinery

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ferrous Metals and Ferroalloys Processing

Non-Ferrous Minerals Processing

Segment by Application

Diamond Liberation

Base Metal Liberation

Precious Metal Beneficiation

Pellet Feed Preparation

