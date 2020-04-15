Global Immunoglobulin Products Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Immunoglobulin Products market.

Immunoglobulins also called as antibodies are large Y-shaped protein produced by B-cell. Â These are the glycoprotein molecule produced by plasma cells in response to entry of foreign entity such as bacteria and viruses in the body. Production of antibodies is an important function of immune system. Antibodies use binding mechanism for neutralizing the activity of a foreign particle called as an antigen. These are made up of basic structural units namely heavy chains and light chains. In mammals five different types of antibodies (IgA, IgD, IgE, IgG and IgM) are present which perform different role in response to the type of foreign antibody encountered. Occurrences of situations where people are born with low or no level of immunoglobulin, or with an immune system that does not function properly are very common. In such condition fighting with germs and other infections become extremely difficult. Therefore, immunoglobulin therapy plays an important role for compensating the insufficient quantity of immunoglobulin in the body.

The recent approval of immunoglobulins to treat neuroimmunological disorders is a noteworthy factor that will impel the prospects for market growth until the end of the forecast period. Recently, immunoglobulin products were approved for the treatment of neuroimmunological disorders like multifocal motor neuropathy, Alzheimers disease, and Guillain-Barre syndrome. Â Due to its widespread applicability, immunoglobulin products that are utilized for the treatment of neuroimmunological disorders are anticipated to contribute the largest proportion of revenue to the global immunoglobulin products market in the next few years. Immunoglobulin products used for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency disease (PID) and neuroimmunological disorders account for around 80% of the total market revenue.

The global Immunoglobulin Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Immunoglobulin Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Immunoglobulin Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

China Biologic Products

Grifols

Biotest Pharmaceuticals

Bio Products Laboratory

Octapharma

CSL

Kedrion

Bharat Serums and Vaccines

Emergent Biosolutions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

IgA

IgG

IgM

IgD

IgE

Segment by Application

CIDP

Immunodeficiency Diseases

ITP

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Congenital AIDS

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

CLL

Myasthenia Gravis

Kawasaki Disease

