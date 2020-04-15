Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Thermal Insulation market.

Thermal insulation is the reduction of heat transfer (i.e. the transfer of thermal energy between objects of differing temperature) between objects in thermal contact or in range of radiative influence. Thermal insulation can be achieved with specially engineered methods or processes, as well as with suitable object shapes and materials.

Ongoing research & developments in nanotechnology based thermal insulation coatings are likely to boost the market growth as they offer excellent strength and thermal resistance with lower thickness. Technological breakthroughs, innovations, and studies carried out for expanding the products application scope are projected to foster demand.

Rising utilization of heat insulation solutions in the defense, automotive, manufacturing, and aerospace sectors is anticipated to push manufacturers to backward integration in the value chain over the coming years. Greater participation in the value chain is likely to result in time reduction for transforming raw materials into finished products and in gaining cost advantage.

Insulation manufacturers are expanding in terms of production capacity and infrastructure with an aim to cater to the growing market requirements. Moreover, many of the product manufacturing companies are using acquisition and partnership strategies for procuring raw materials. Mergers and joint ventures are an integral part of this market and allow companies to expand their market position.

The global Industrial Thermal Insulation market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Thermal Insulation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Thermal Insulation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company (USA)

Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg)

BASF Polyurethanes GmbH (Germany)

BNZ Materials, Inc. (USA)

Cabot Corporation (USA)

CECA (France)

Cellofoam North America, Inc. (USA)

ContiTech AG (Germany)

DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH (Germany)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Flumroc AG (Switzerland)

G+H Isolierung GmbH (Germany)

GAF (USA)

Glava A/S (Norway)

Huntsman Corporation (USA)

Insulcon Group (Belgium)

Isolatek International, Inc. (USA)

Johns Manville (USA)

Industrial Insulation Group LLC (USA)

Kingspan Group plc (Ireland)

Knauf Insulation GmbH (Germany)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Foam Plastic Material

Glass Fiber

Other

Segment by Application

Power Generation

Industrial Furnace

Automobile Industry

Aerospace

Other

