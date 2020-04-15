Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ink Additives market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ink Additives Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ink Additives market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Ink Additives Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Ink Additives market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Ink Additives market.”

Ink additives are the chemical substances that are used in small quantities in printing ink formulations. They are commonly water-based or solvent-based, depending on the technology. Ink additives enhance the performance of the ink and printing by acting as dispersants, wetting agents, defoamers, and driers. They are added at the time of formulation or on the press side. The defoamers are commonly used during the pigment milling, ink manufacturing, and printing processes. The dispersants are used for improved color development and increased mill output.

The packaging application led the ink additives market in 2017. The Brazilian, Russian, Indian and Chinese (BRIC) markets accounted for around 30% of the demand for global packaging in the same year. Packaging sales in the emerging markets are expected to show growth as both, increased consumption and demand for consumer goods drives the need for more sophisticated packaging due to the growing disposable incomes in the regions. Flexible packaging is gaining popularity among the consumers owing to its convenience and easy handling technique. Flexible packaging is used across the food & beverage industry and for cigarette packaging. Growing online purchase is also expected to positively impact the demand for corrugated boxes and boards and further impact the demand for ink additives.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global ink additives market in 2017. Growing demand for flexographic printing inks in the packaging industry for corrugated containers, flexible packaging, folding cartons, labels and tags, and metal cans are driving the ink additives market in the Asia-Pacific region. South America is projected to grow at the second highest rate after the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

The global Ink Additives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ink Additives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ink Additives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Altana

BASF

Dow Corning

Elementis

Evonik

Huntsman

Lawter

Shamrock

Munzing Chemie

Solvay

Keim Additec Surface

Allnex

Croda

Honeywell

Dorf Ketal

Polyone

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Type

Rheology Modifiers

Slip/Rub Materials

Dispersants

Defoamers

Others

By Technology

Water-based technology

Solvent-based technology

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging

Publishing

Commercial Printing

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Ink Additives Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580