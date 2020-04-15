GLOBAL LANE KEEP ASSIST SYSTEM MARKET TO SET MAGNIFICENT GROWTH | COMPETITOR INSIGHT – PANASONIC, MOBILEYE, HITACHI, GENTEX CORPORATION, BOSCH, VALEO

The lane keep assist system Market report underlines the details about the market drivers and market restraints which estimates the rise or fall of the demand of particular products with respect to market conditions. This lane keep assist system market-related information and analysis involved in this market report brings into focus the types of consumers, likings and disliking, their preferences about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas about the enhancement of a product. This lane keep assist system report contains most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global lane keep assist system market are

ZF Friedrichshafen AG;

DENSO CORPORATION;

Gentex Corporation;

Robert Bosch GmbH;

Valeo;

Ficosa Internacional SA;

Aptiv;

Continental AG;

Mobileye

Global lane keep assist system market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 18.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant adoption of ADAS and a rise of autonomous vehicles prevalent in the market.

If you are involved in the Lane Keep Assist System industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Function Type (Lane Keeping System, Lane Departure Warning), Component (Vision Sensor/Camera, EPAS Actuator, Electronic Control Unit, Others), Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), Vehicle Type (PV, CV), Geography

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rising levels of initiatives and support policies provided by governments to reduce the number of road accidents globally is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing concerns and awareness regarding the safety of individuals along with the vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the market

Prevalence of the preference of consumers to purchase vehicles equipped with advanced systems and technologies; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Regional and Country-level Analysis

To comprehend Global Lane Keep Assist System market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Lane Keep Assist System market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Market Competitors: Lane Keep Assist System Industry

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global lane keep assist system market are ZF Friedrichshafen AG; DENSO CORPORATION; Gentex Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Valeo; Ficosa Internacional SA; Aptiv; Continental AG; Mobileye; Hitachi, Ltd.; Velodyne Lidar, Inc.; PRECO Electronics; AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.; Calsonic Kansei Corporation; WABCO; Autoliv Inc.; HYUNDAI MOBIS; Magna International Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; Visteon Corporation; Knorr-Bremse AG; Iteris, Inc. and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Global Lane Keep Assist System Market Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this Lane Keep Assist System report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Bendix announced the upgradation of their “BlindSpotter Side Object Detection System” providing enhanced levels of safety in vehicles providing combined components and ADAS solutions from a single supplier. This system can also be integrated with Bendix’s flagship advanced driver assistance system, “Bendix Wingman Fusion”. Integrated with the vehicle’s CAN provides wider coverage area even on highways ensuring reliability on these systems.

In September 2017, WABCO announced the launch of “OnLaneASSIST” Advanced Driver Assistance System at NACV for heavy, and medium sized commercial vehicles. This technology is one of the first functionality in WABCO’s ADAS system. The application of this technology provides better lane keeping assist systems protecting against collisions and enhancing vehicle safety.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

