Global Lentein Plant Protein Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Lentein Plant Protein is a revolutionary new plant-based protein product that offers an incredible nutritional profile. It contains around 65-70% crude protein, which is extracted from water lentils, a plant in the Lemnoideae group. It contains a superior amino acid profile, which is higher than any other plant protein. The lentein is grown on an aqua farm and minimally processed into protein powder. This incredible protein-packed plant powder has the capability to positively impact both the worlds food supply and an individuals nutrition. Lentein plant protein contains approximately 65% concentrated high-quality plant protein, and it is rich in vitamins, nutrients, and micronutrients. Lentein plant protein is high in carotenoids and antioxidants such as lutein and flavonoids. It is mostly preferred by vegan consumers as its gluten, soy, and dairy-free.

By application, the lentein plant protein market can be segmented into food and beverage industry, and animal feed industry. In the food and beverage industry, lentein plant protein is used as sports and energy drink for gym athletes. It is also used in beverages, bakery and confectionery products, and ready to eat foods. Lentein plant protein is used as dietary supplement in the food industry for health concerned people. Animal feed Industry is also a growing segment which uses lentein plant protein as an animal feed ingredient to depend on the more sustainable source which uses less energy consumption, land usage and water consumption.

By packaging, the lentein plant protein market can be segmented into P.E.T jars and cartons and tetra packs. Among these, the P.E.T jars are experiencing a higher growth in the market compared to other packaging forms.

By distribution channel, the lentein plant protein market can be segmented into direct and indirect sales channel, which can be further sub-segmented into departmental stores, convenience stores, specialty stores and online retail. Among all the indirect sales channel, specialty stores and online retail are the most popular ones for lentein plant protein.

