Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Light Rail Vehicle market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Light Rail Vehicle Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Light Rail Vehicle market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Light Rail Vehicle Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Light Rail Vehicle market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Light Rail Vehicle market.”

Light rail vehicle is considered as an efficient means of public transport, and is significantly contributing in reshaping the future of urban transportation. Light rail vehicles provide passenger service within or around the urban areas. Light rail vehicles are similar to that of a tramway but differ slightly in capacity.

Light rail vehicles have recently gained significant opportunities due to their lower capital costs and increased reliability as compared to heavy rail system. Light rail vehicle are being seen as an environment-friendly alternative for means of transport. Improved passenger comfort as well as enhanced environmental control is expected to drive the demand for light rail vehicles in the urban regions. Therefore, the market for light rail vehicle is expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period.

Growing urbanization and increased mobility are expected to be the key factors driving the growth of the light rail vehicle market during the forecast period. Growing population across the globe and a switch towards urbanization is expected to increase the demand in the transportation services. The rising demand from transportation services will be satisfied by an upsurge in production of rail supply, which in turn is expected to propel the demand for light rail vehicle during the forecast period.

Europe is the leading region in the light rail vehicle market. Germany and Russia collectively account for more than 33% of the total light rail vehicles around the world. Region such as the Middle East and Africa is expected to develop new and modern infrastructure with a faster growth rate. However, Latin America started considering light rail vehicle as a suitable means of transport and is expected to project significant growth during the forecast period.

The global Light Rail Vehicle market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Light Rail Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Light Rail Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bombardier

Alstom

Siemens

Knorr-Bremse

Mitsubishi

CRRC

PKC Group

Progress Rail Services

Promtractor-Vagon CJSC

SCG Solutions

Sinara Transport Machines

Skoda Transportation

Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles SA (CAF)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Capacity

Lower Capacity

Higher Capacity

By Ground Clearance

Low-Floor Light Rail Vehicle

High-Floor Light Rail Vehicle

Segment by Application

Inner City Light Rail Vehicle

Interconnecting Cities

