Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market.”

A light fixture or luminaire is an electrical device that contains an electric lamp that provides illumination. All light fixtures have a fixture body and one or more lamps.

Due to increase in government spending on smart cities and emergence of smart cities concept together lead to surge in demand for construction of smart building. Therefore increase in need for smart building is anticipated to increase demand for energy saving infrastructure such as LED lighting fixture, which leads to growth of lighting fixture market globally. With rapid changing style, appearances, trend and fashion in lighting industry, consumers with high disposable incomes are switching and replacing lighting products to adopt newly launch lighting product, which leads to unnecessary dumping of working lighting products, owing to which the concept of refurbished lighting fixture market is trending currently.

With rising benefits of LED lighting, old metal halide fixture are being replaced by LED lighting fixture to attain better lighting effects, cost saving amount and to promote energy saving products. Replacing old technology with new technology is a key trend adopted by indoor and outdoor lighting fixture that fuels the growth of the global lighting fixture market. Another growing trend in the LED lighting space is the concept of smart lighting. An increasing number of enterprises are adopting smart lighting solutions.

The global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips

General Electric

Acuity Brands Lighting

Advanced Lighting Technologies

Bajaj Electricals

OSRAM

Panasonic

TOSHIBA

Eaton

Thorn

Cree, Inc

3M

Zumtobel Group AG

TargettiSankeyS.p.A.

SIMKAR Corporation

Valmount Composite Structures, Inc.

TaschibraBrasil

Strand Lighting

KALCO Lighting, Inc

Opple Lighting

FW Thorpe Plc

Grote Industries, Inc

HELLA KGaAHueck& Co

Architectural Area Lighting, Inc

Venture Lighting International, Inc

LSI Industries, Inc

NVC (Huizhou) Lighting Technology Corporation

Evolution Lighting, LLC

Spaulding Lighting, Inc

Prescolite, Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

LED

CFL

Incandescent

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

