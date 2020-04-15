Global Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate market.

Linear alkylbenzenes sulfonate (LAS) belongs to the family of organic compounds. Linear alkylbenzenes sulfonate is generally produced from sulfonation reaction of linear alkylbenzene (LAB). The characteristic properties of linear alkylbenzenes sulfonate mainly depends upon the purity of linear alkylbenzene and sulfonation technology used for LAS production. Linear alkylbenzene sulfonate is a cost-effective surfactant that mainly is used in the formulation of detergents.

The global linear alkylbenzene sulfonate is mainly dominated by the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and is expected to boost the demand for linear alkylbenzene sulfonate over the forecast period, owing to increasing population coupled with growing lifestyle, increasing per capita expenditure and increasing demand for personal care products. Rapid urbanization, industrial growth and changing consumer preference towards environmental-friendly surfactant & detergents help to drive the linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market in APAC and is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period.

North America is the second largest consumer market for the linear alkylbenzene sulfonate, and significant demand for personal care products and household detergent demand is in turn expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The presence of massive customer based in Europe, especially in Germany, U.K., France and other countries wherein the demand personal care products, dish washing liquids and cleaners is increased. Also, the government regulations pertaining to industrial hygiene maintenance have resulted into increase in demand for detergents and surfactants. Thus, the Europe linear alkylbenzene sulfonate market is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period. The Latin America and Middle East & Africa markets are expected to register slow growth over the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solvay

Clariant

BASF

DowDuPont

Akzo Nobel

Lion Specialty Chemicals

Croda International

Henkel

Sasol

Stepan Company

Huntsman

Kao Corporation

Indian Oil

Reliance Industries

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Nippon Petrochemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hard Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate

Soft Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate

Segment by Application

Surfactant & Detergent

Personal Care

Other

