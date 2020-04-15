Global Liposuction Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Liposuction Devices market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Liposuction Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Liposuction is an effective procedure employed to treat localized adipose deposits in patients not suffering from generalized obesity. These accumulations of subcutaneous fat often occur in predictable distributions in both men and women. A cannula connected to a suction-generating source allows for small incisions to be strategically placed and large volumes of fat to be removed. This fat removal leads to improved harmonious balance of a patients physique and improved body contour. Various surgical techniques are available and have evolved as technology has improved. Current technology for liposuction includes suction-assisted lipectomy, ultrasound-assisted, power-assisted, laser-assisted, and radiofrequency-assisted. The choice of technology and technique often depends on patient characteristics and surgeon preference. The objective of this review is to provide a thorough assessment of current technologies available to plastic surgeons performing liposuction.

Liposuction/Lipectomy/Lipoplasty is used for removal of localized adipose deposits from the patients. This is opted by men as well as women with accumulated subcutaneous fat that often occur in predictable distributions. Liposuction patients are not suffering from generalized obesity; its just this fat removal leads to harmonious balance of a persons physique and body contour. For instance, Allergans BELKYRA (Deoxycholic Acid) receives marketing authorisation in Sweden for the treatment of moderate to severe fullness under the chin (Double Chin).Â BELKYRA is the only non-surgical injectable treatment for reduction of fullness under the chin that has undergone vigorous clinical evaluation, including four Phase 3 clinical studies involving more than 2,600 patients worldwide. However, swelling, bruises and anesthesia complications are associated with procedures performed by liposuction devices.Â

The global Liposuction Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Liposuction Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Liposuction Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stand-Alone Liposuction Surgery Devices

Portable Liposuction Surgery Devices

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cosmetic Surgical Centers

