GLOBAL MICROLEARNING MARKET TO SET MAGNIFICENT GROWTH | COMPETITOR INSIGHT – IBM; BIGTINCAN; SWISSVBS; ISPRING SOLUTIONS INC.; EPIGNOSIS; CORNERSTONE

The Microlearning Market report underlines the details about the market drivers and market restraints which estimates the rise or fall of the demand of particular products with respect to market conditions. This Microlearning market-related information and analysis involved in this market report brings into focus the types of consumers, likings and disliking, their preferences about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas about the enhancement of a product. This Microlearning report contains most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets.

According to the latest research, global demand for microlearning market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.71 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period. This rise in market value can be various benefits of these training methods such as better knowledge retention and greater performance benefits.

If you are involved in the Microlearning industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Component (Solution, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Industry (Retail, Manufacturing & Logistics, BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Competitors: Microlearning Industry Few of the major competitors currently working in the global microlearning market are Saba Software; Mindtree.com; Axonify Inc.; IBM; Bigtincan; SwissVBS; iSpring Solutions Inc.; Epignosis; Cornerstone; Qstream, Inc.; count5, LLC; pryor.com; mLevel; Gnowbe; Neovation Corporation; Multiversity; Trivantis; Aptara Inc.; AlertDriving among others.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing volume of deskless/mobile workers worldwide in various enterprises; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Enhanced need for implementing skill-based training that can provide measurable results for enterprises is another factor boosting this market growth

High demands for training the high volume of workers present in different enterprises across a variety of industries also acts as a market driver

Cost efficient method of learning which boosts the levels of preferences for corporates to indulge in this training method is expected to enhance the adoption rate for this method

Competitive Landscape and Microlearning Market Share Analysis

Microlearning market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Microlearning market.

Global Microlearning Market Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this Microlearning report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, AlertDriving announced the launch of a micro-learning platform inclusive of various personal driver learning modules. The modules are available in three different categories in relation to the duration of the training. Along with this, AlertDriving has also expanded their library to include 4,300 more lessons and their platform have been revitalized to include 52 more languages

In June 2018, IBM Corporation announced the introduction of IBM Micro Learning collection to their consumers of IBM Cloud. These collection are aimed at enhancing the understanding and accessibility of users to a wide range of live learning experiences which can be used for practicing and development of specific skills

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

