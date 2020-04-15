Global Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market Analysis 2019 By Top Vendors like Nikon Instruments Inc., NanoString Technologies, Inc., 10x Genomics, CARTANA AB

“Global Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market analysis report is sure to help boost sales and improve return on investment (ROI). The research and analysis carried out in this Global Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. Market drivers and market restraints assessed in this Global Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market report make attentive about how the product is getting utilized in the recent market environment and also provide estimations about future usage. This industry report includes market analysis based on regional as well as global level.”

Global Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing application areas of this technique.

Market Definition:

Microscopy-based RNA imaging techniques is technology belonging to spatial transcriptomics, wherein RNA is visualized through microscopes under specified conditions helping in enhancing the understanding of RNA in the human body which can subsequently help in better research studies and development of various healthcare products.

Global Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market By Technology (smFISH, Padlock Probes/Rolling Circle Amplification, Branched DNA Probes), End-Use (Translation Research, Academic Customers, Diagnostic Customers, Pharmaceutical Manufacturer), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Seven Bridges Genomics announced that they had expanded their service offerings and capabilities by introducing spatial transcriptomics on their platform. This availability is designed to meet the growing demand of single-cell analysis and identification and the benefits offered by spatial transcriptomics over genomics

In March 2016, Horizon Discovery Group plc announced the launch of “HDx FFPE RNA Fusion Reference Standards”, standardizations designed to optimize and validate the various RNA-based techniques such as RNA-sequencing, endpoint RT-PCT or RT-qPCR assays

Competitive Analysis:

Global microscopy-based RNA imaging techniques market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microscopy-based RNA imaging techniques market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global microscopy-based RNA imaging techniques market are Nikon Instruments Inc., NanoString Technologies, Inc., 10x Genomics, CARTANA AB, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Illumina, Inc., Seven Bridges Genomics, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc., READCOOR, INC., AAT Bioquest, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc. among others.

Market Drivers

Establishment of various market players dealing in these technologies, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing utilization of spatial techniques for cancer research and diagnosis also propels the market growth

Increasing applicable benefits of transcriptomic techniques for single-cell researches over conventional techniques drives the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of preference in adoption of these technologies, this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Established devices and techniques in various applications for conventional genomic and transcriptomics techniques, this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Table Of Content: Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques

Part 04: Global Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Continue. .

Segmentation: Global Microscopy-based RNA Imaging Techniques Market

By Technology

Single Molecule RNA Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (smFISH)

Padlock Probes/Rolling Circle Amplification

Branched DNA Probes

By End-Use

Translation Research

Academic Customers

Diagnostic Customers

Pharmaceutical Manufacturer

