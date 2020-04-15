Global Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Phase Change Materials (PCM) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Phase Change Materials (PCM) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Phase Change Materials (PCM) market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Phase Change Materials (PCM) market.”

Phase change materials (PCMs) are substances with a high enthalpy of fusion, also known as latent heat, meaning they can store large quantities of heat energy as they change phase. When melting, they absorb heat and maintain the temperature of the environment at a certain value until completely molten. When the temperature of the environment falls below the crystallisation temperature, the PCM will start to solidify, releasing large quantities of heat and maintaining the temperature until completely solid.

Latent heat storage can be achieved through liquidâ€œ>solid, solidâ€œ>liquid, solidâ€œ>gas and liquidâ€œ>gas phase changes. However, only solidâ€œ>liquid and liquidâ€œ>solid phase changes are practical for PCMs. Although liquidâ€œgas transitions have a higher heat of transformation than solidâ€œliquid transitions, liquid->gas phase changes are impractical for thermal storage because large volumes or high pressures are required to store the materials in their gas phase. Solidâ€œsolid phase changes are typically very slow and have a relatively low heat of transformation.

Phase change materials are products that release or absorb heat when they change from one phase to another (usually from solid to liquid or vice versa). These materials store thermal energy in the form of latent heat, which is released when they freeze or crystallize and absorbed when they melt at their respective melting/freezing temperature points. Hence, they are used in a broad range of applications that require thermal control and management.

Currently, The industry concentration is not high, the technical barriers and financial barriers of Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) are also not high. The companies in the world that produce Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) mainly concentrate in China, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, Japan and USA. Raw materials are also concentrated in these regions.

The global Phase Change Materials (PCM) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Phase Change Materials (PCM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Phase Change Materials (PCM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Honeywell

Cryopak

Entropy Solutions

Climator Sweden

Phase Change Energy Solutions

Outlast Technologies

Dow Building Solutions

Chemours Company

PCM Energy

Rubitherm Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic

Inorganic

Bio-based

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Refrigeration

Consumer Goods

Others

