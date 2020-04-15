Global Plastisol Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Plastisol market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Plastisol market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Plastisol market."

Plastisol is a suspension of PVC or other polymer particles in a liquid plasticizer; it flows as a liquid and can be poured into a heated mold. When heated to around 177 degrees Celsius, the plastic particles dissolve and the mixture turns into a gel of high viscosity that usually cannot be poured anymore. On cooling below 60 degrees C, a flexible, permanently plasticized solid product results.[1] Aside from molding, plastisol is commonly used as a textile ink for screen-printing and as a coating, particularly in outdoor applications (roofs, furniture) and dip-coating.

Textile industry is the largest market for plastisols in 2017, and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Plastisols find applications in textile products such as industrial fabrics, apparels, personal protective equipment, home furnishing, footwear, laminated textile, and others. Plastisols are also widely used as textile printings inks in the textile industry.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for plastisols in 2017, globally. High consumption potential, growing production capacities, competitive manufacturing costs, and high economic growth are the major driving forces for the market in the region. Asia Pacific is characterized by technological innovations in various segments of the plastisols industry. Asia Pacific is also projected to register the highest growth in the plastisols market. The high growth in the region is expected to be backed by the increasing demand from the textile and transportation industries, coupled with the rising awareness about environment-friendly products. Moreover, the growth of the automobile industry is expected to lead to a surge in the demand for plastisols in the transportation segment. In addition, major global players are establishing export-oriented facilities in the Asia Pacific region, which is thus expected to further lead to an increasing demand for plastisols.

The global Plastisol market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plastisol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastisol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Polyone

Fujifilm

International Coatings Company (ICC)

Huber Group

U.S. Plastic Coatings

Carlisle Plastics Company

Lancer Group International

Chemionics

Rutland Plastic Technologies

Polyblend

Campbell Plastics

Polysol Polymers

Princeton Keynes Group

Sushee Coatings

Special Coatings (SCL)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PVC Resin

Acrylic Resin

Segment by Application

Textile

Construction

Transportation

Metal Finishing

Defense

Others

