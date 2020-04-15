Global Polyurethane Elastomer Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polyurethane Elastomer market.

Polyurethane elastomer is a class of polyurethane material that has the characteristics of rubber. Being a polyurethane, it is a polymer derived from the reaction between a molecule with an isocyanate (R-N=C=O) functional group and a molecule with multiple alcohol groups (R-OH), called a polyol. The choice of isocyanate and polyol are what makes one polyurethane elastomeric rather than another type of polyurethane.

Manufactured materials and coatings made from Polyurethane elastomer are available. Besides being highly elastic, Polyurethane elastomers tend to have great abrasion resistance, tear strength, chemical resistance and wide temperature compatibility. Coatings are typically used to block moisture, which in certain circumstances can lead to detrimental effects such as corrosion.

PU elastomers are majorly used in the footwear application for a perfect combination of ergonomics, microclimate, and sensation to deliver most comfortable experience to consumers. High abrasion resistance, light weight, and excellent long-term mechanical properties are preferable for hardwearing shoe soles. In addition, the growth in demand for PU elastomers is in response to its physical properties, such as enhanced resiliency, high mechanical strength, heat resistance, lower shrinkage, high filler capacity, durability and softness, resistance to hydrolysis, high rigidity, and resistance to chemicals. Low-density compact PU elastomers are used especially for mid-soles and outer soles.

APAC is estimated to lead the PU elastomers market because of the rising demand for PU elastomers from the footwear, automotive, and transportation industries. Europe is the second-largest consumer of PU elastomers. Increasing disposable incomes and rising living standards of consumers are fueling the demand for PU elastomers in various applications

This report focuses on Polyurethane Elastomer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyurethane Elastomer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Dow Chemical

Huntsman

Covestro

Mitsui Chemicals

Chemtura

Lubrizol

P+S Polyurethan-Elastomere

Tosoh

Wanhua Chemical

Coim Group

Headway Group

Inoac

Accella Polyurethane Systems

Trelleborg

Reckli

Herikon

Cellular Mouldings

Blackwell Plastics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermoset PU Elastomers

Thermoplastic PU Elastomers

Segment by Application

Footwear

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Machinery

Building & Construction

