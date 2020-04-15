Global Power Quality Meter Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Power Quality Meter market.

Power quality is measured according to the quality with which it is delivered to the end customers; power quality is deemed as high when it has clean sinusoidal waveforms without any spikes, sags, and other electrical disturbances. It should also be free from transients, harmonics, and other such distortions. Over the years, with the advances in technologies and equipment, power quality has become a major issue for power providers and their customers.

Based on end-user, the industrial & manufacturing segment recorded the largest market size in 2017. Globally, industrial and manufacturing activities contribute approximately 30% of the economy. Consequently, reliable, efficient, and uninterrupted power supply becomes the inevitable requirement for the industrial facilities, nowadays. Any kind of power interruption or outages can affect crucial industrial operations and can result in huge losses. Developed economies in North America and Europe are facing the heat for the poor power quality and are investing huge amounts to curb the same.

The Asia-Pacific power quality meter market is estimated to have the highest growth rate, owing to the increased urbanization & industrialization, which propel the demand for power quality meters. China dominated the global power quality meter market in 2017, on the account of extensive upgradation of electrical infrastructure and installation of new transmission & distribution lines. China and India are estimated to be the fastest growing markets for power quality meters in the region from 2018 to 2023. The figure given below indicates the market size of various regions by 2023, with their respective CAGRs during the forecast period.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Phase

Three Phase

Segment by Application

Industrial & Manufacturing

Commercial

Utilities

Transportation

Others

