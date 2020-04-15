Global Printed Sensor Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Printed Sensor market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Printed Sensor Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Printed Sensor market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Printed Sensor market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Printed Sensor market.”

Printed sensors, a subset of printed electronics, are manufactured by using techniques like screen printing, flexography, gravure, and inkjet. Printed sensor technology makes sensing much easier and improves monitoring substantially, because it can be integrated into flexible substrates such as paper, plastic, and foil. These sensors can be woven into cloth to measure bodily functions, used to create human-centered interfaces, or can be directly attached to the skin for healthcare purposes.

The smart packing application is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Printed sensors play a major role in the smart packaging application as they help the manufacturers to keep track of their inventories. They are also used to monitor temperature, humidity, and gas for sensitive products, especially food and beverages. Moreover, given the rise in the adoption of smart packaging across the globe to increase the visibility, hygiene, quality, and safety of the product, there is a demand for printed sensors.

Europe held the largest share of the printed market in 2017, while the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The high growth of the Asia-Pacific market is attributed to the presence of a number of leading consumer electronics manufacturers, rapid industrialization in the region, the growth in the production of commercial as well as non-commercial vehicles with driver assistance systems and touch infotainment systems, and the increasing number of patients of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes.

The global Printed Sensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Printed Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Printed Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Interlink Electronics

Thin Film Electronics

GSI Technologies

ISORG

KWJ Engineering

Peratech Holdco

Canatu

Mc10

Polyic

PST Sensors

Tekscan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Printed Biosensor

Printed Touch Sensor

Printed Gas Sensor

Printed Humidity Sensor

Printed Image Sensor

Printed Pressure Sensor

Printed Temperature Sensor

Printed Proximity Sensor

By Printing Technology

Gravure Printing

Inkjet Printing

Screen Printing

Flexography

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Environmental Testing

Industrial Equipment

Medical Devices

Building Automation

Smart Packaging

Others

