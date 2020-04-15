Global Submarine Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) Systems Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Submarine Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) Systems market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Submarine Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) Systems Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Submarine Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Submarine Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) Systems market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Submarine Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) Systems market.”

Submarines are the most powerful vessel for performing underwater stealth operations such as anti-submarine warfare. During such secretive activities, submarines need to be silent in order to remain undetected from the enemy forces. Propulsion system plays an extremely important role in the functioning of a submarine for the completion of its desired operations. Majorly nuclear submarines are used due to their capability of performing extended operations. These propulsion system equipped submarines are expensive and generate a high level of noise which becomes a major threat. Therefore, diesel-electric submarines are used by several countries as they are silent and suitable for performing activities in littoral surfaces. Diesel-electric submarines have to get back on the surface to get fresh oxygen in order to recharge their batteries through diesel engines. This exposes such conventional submarines to the enemy radars and increases the chances of getting attacked.

Enhancement in underwater endurance of non-nuclear submarines will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The engines of the submarine require contact with the surface atmosphere to intake fresh air and to vent out engine exhaust. An AIP system helps a submarine to recharge its batteries without the need to contact surface atmosphere. Due to this, the submarines snorkeling frequencies reduce and its underwater endurance increases. Owing to such benefits for the implementation of submarine AIP systems by armed forces globally, will propel the market growth.

APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. The region has a vast stretch of shared maritime waters which requires vessels with high endurance capabilities. So, procurement and modernization of vessels with high endurance like AIP-equipped submarines is being promoted by these countries.

The global Submarine Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Submarine Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Submarine Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

United Shipbuilding Corporation

Saab

Thyssenkrupp

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

SENER

Siemens

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stirling Engine Submarine AIP Systems

Fuel Cell Submarine AIP Systems

Segment by Application

Line Fit

Retro Fit

