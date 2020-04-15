Global Surveillance Robots Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Surveillance Robots market.

Surveillance robots are used to assist human guards in the defense and civil sectors. While human guards find it challenging to cover large territories and in assessing dangerous areas, surveillance robots, in the form of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and unmanned marine vehicles (UMVs), are increasingly being adopted. Surveillance robots are able to capture images and videos and save them for a minimum of two weeks.

The rising demand for autonomous systems in security and surveillance and the increasing adoption of smart security and surveillance appliances is expected to drive the growth of security robots market. The market for cloud robotics is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The global security robots market is anticipated to reach US$ 3,881.4 Mn till 2023. There has been a considerable concern for safety aspect throughout the world. Smart security systems installed into huge commercial applications and also deployed into residential as well as other indoor applications addresses this concern. However, high total cost of ownership of security robot systems is restraining the growth of the market to some extent. On the other hand, some of the problems faced presently by the security industry are lack of training, high turnover, and low wages. To address this concern, companies are deploying security robots which is creating high growth opportunities for the growth of security robots market.

The European countries significantly contribute to the growth of the market for surveillance robots in EMEA. The rising investments towards the maintenance and inspection of borders will boost the adoption of these security robots in the region. The governments in the region are also taking initiatives such as the EU-funded euRathlon initiative to support their defense sector. This initiative provides the autonomy of robots in mock disaster-response scenarios, which in turn, offers solutions to the real-world robotics challenges.

The global Surveillance Robots market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Surveillance Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Surveillance Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK

EOS Innovation

AirRobot

Endeavor Robotics

Northrop Grumman

SMP Robotics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Unmanned Marine Vehicle (UMV)

Segment by Application

Government

Military

Transportation

Others

