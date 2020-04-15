Global Thermal Management System for Automotive Battery Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Thermal Management System for Automotive Battery market.

The performance and life of the battery system of electric vehicles is affected by the surrounding temperature. Thus, battery thermal management systems are generally integrated with battery cells. The battery thermal management system maintains the battery temperature, at which the battery output is optimum.

The active battery thermal management system consists of forced circulation of coolant in order to maintain uniform temperature of the batteries. The coolant can be air or liquid. The forced air circulation method is simple in construction and inexpensive and hence, it has proven to be a reliable technology of battery thermal management system. However, the system is not effective at higher battery temperatures, such as 50 to 55 degree Celsius. The liquid-cooled battery thermal management system is capable of maintaining uniform battery temperature; however, the system is complicated and cumbersome to maintain. The active battery thermal management system segment is likely to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to its simplicity, inexpensiveness, and superior performance.

China and Japan account for a large number of passenger and commercial electric vehicles. Manufacturers concern toward electric vehicles, government support, shifted preference of consumers toward electric vehicles, and stringent emission norms are fueling the penetration of electric vehicles across China and Japan. India is among the emerging markets for electric vehicles. Asia Pacific is dominating the global battery thermal management system market owing to the large number of electric vehicles across China and Japan and increasing demand across India, Australia, and ASEAN nations. It is predicted to maintain its leading position in the global market during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental

Robert Bosch

Valeo

Calsonic Kansei

Gentherm

Dana

Mahle

LG Chem

Samsung SDI

VOSS Automotive

CapTherm Systems

Hanon Systems

Grayson Thermal Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by System Type

Active

Passive

by Battery Capacity

12V

24V

48V and Above

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

