Heat Transfer Fluids Market Sees Promising Growth| Exxon Mobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Chevron Corporation , BASF SE , Paratherm ., Huntsman International LLC

Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.43 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.96 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Segments of the Market

By Product Silicone & Aromatics Mineral Oils Glycol-Based Fluids Others

By Application Oil & Gas Chemical Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Food & Beverages Plastics Pharmaceuticals Heating, Ventilating & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Others

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Objectives of the Report

The report firstly introduced the definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

The report analyzes the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate.

The Heat Transfer Fluids Market report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in heat transfer fluids market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Chevron Corporation , BASF SE , Paratherm ., Huntsman International LLC. , LANXESS , Houston Global Heat Transfer, LLC , Phillips 66 Company , Royal Dutch Shell PLC, ARKEMA ,Radco Industries, Inc., and Schultz .

Market Drivers:

High demand for heat transfer fluid in asphalt industries is leading to the growth of the market.

Increasing demand of energy driven by the renewable sources is raising the growth of the heat transfer fluid market.

Market Restraints:

Government regulation is a major restrain for the growth of the heat transfer fluids

Fire and explosion hazards is restraining the demand for heat transfer fluids

