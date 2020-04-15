Heated Clothing Market Growing at 18.6% CAGR to 2023

Heated Clothing Market size, Industry share, growth, demand and outlook of global from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries Overall study covers in this report; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the market by product type and applications/end industries

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Heated Clothing in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

This report studies the Heated Clothing market. Most heated clothing is designed for cold-weather sports and activities, such as motorcycle riding, downhill skiing, diving, winter biking, and snowmobiling, trekking and for outdoor workers such as construction workers and carpenters.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Gerbing

Venture Heat

S&THONG

EXO?

Ravean

Warm & Safe

Volt Resistance

Blaze Wear

Warmthru

Milwaukee Tool

Gears Canada

…

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Heated Jackets

Heated Pants

Heated Accessories

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Outdoor Sports

Outdoor Construction

Others

The worldwide market for Heated Clothing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.6% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2023, from 44 million US$ in 2017, according to a new Research study.

