Hip Replacement Implant Industry 2019 Market Size, Growth, Demand, Shares, Applications and Forecasts 2025
The U.S. Hip Replacement Implant market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. A hip replacement implant are medical devices intended to restore mobility and relieve pain usually associated with arthritis and other hip diseases or injuries.
The U.S. hip replacement implants market is driven by a rise in demand for hip replacement procedures, increase in government expenditure for the advancement of health care. The high cost of implants can hinder the growth of the market.
Based on type, the U.S. hip replacement implant market is metal-on-metal, metal-on-polyethylene, ceramic-on-metal, ceramic-on-polyethylene and ceramic-on-ceramic.
Based on end users, the U.S. hip replacement implant market is segmented into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and other.
Based on region the market is segmented into The West, Southwest, The Middle Atlantic, New England, The South and The Midwest.
Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, MicroPort Scientific, Exactech, Autocam Medical, OMNIlife Science, B. Braun Melsungen, and DJO GLOBAL.
Key players covered in the report:
Key Benefits of the Report:
- , Regional, End users, and Type Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025
- Detailed Market dynamics, industry outlook with Market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the Market and build strategies
- Identification of key companies that can influence this Market on a U.S. and regional scale
- Expert interviews and their insights on Market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies
- Detailed insights on emerging regions, Regional & End users and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
- Emerging technologies benefitting the Market
Target Audience:
- Hip Replacement Implant providers
- Traders, Importer and Exporter
- Distributors
- Research and consulting firms
- Government and research organizations
- Associations and industry bodies
Research Methodology
The Market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.
For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, Market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration.
We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected Market growth rate.
The Market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:
- Original Equipment Manufacturer,
- Product Supplier,
- Distributors,
- Government Body & Associations, and
- Research Institute
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Research Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
