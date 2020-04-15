Imaging Tracers Market Demand Scenario in 2020. Leading Players are Bayer AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Eisai Co. Ltd., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY LIMITED, 3B Pharmaceuticals, Advanced Accelerator Applications

Assessment of potential market for new product, knowhow of consumer’s reaction for particular product, figuring out general market tendencies, knowing the types of customers, identifying dimension of marketing problem and many other scopes are carefully evaluated through this Imaging Tracers Market business report. All the data, statistics, and information collected in the report has been studied and analysed with the demonstrated tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Expert solutions combined with potential capabilities prepare this Imaging Tracers market research report to be outperforming for the Healthcare industry.

Market Analysis: Global Imaging Tracers Market

Global Imaging Tracers Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increase in applications of diagnostic devices and equipments due to the rising prevalence of geriatric population and chronic diseases.

Key Market Competitors: Global Imaging Tracers Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the imaging tracers market are Bayer AG; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Eisai Co., Ltd.; DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED; 3B Pharmaceuticals; Advanced Accelerator Applications; Blue Earth Diagnostics Limited; Curium; FluoroPharma Medical, Inc.; Ground Fluor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ipsen Group; Cell>Point, L.L.C.; KP Pharmaceutical Technology Inc.; Alliance Medical and Vizient Inc.

Market Definition: Global Imaging Tracers Market

Imaging tracers can be termed as radioactive chemical compounds that are used for the visualization and monitoring the chemical reactions in the cellular and molecular levels. These imaging tracers enable the visualization of organs, cells, when they are being scanned from a CT or PET system. These imaging tracers are injected intravenously inside the human body and then the patients are scanned through the devices where the visualization of organs and cellular are enhanced due to the reaction of isotopes with the molecules.

Segmentation: Global Imaging Tracers Market

Imaging Tracers Market : By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Neurology Disorders

Cancer

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Others

Imaging Tracers Market : By Modality

CT

PET

Imaging Tracers Market : By Geography

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Imaging Tracers Market:

In June 2018, Alliance Medical announced that they had agreed to acquire Piramal Imaging SA. Piramal Imaging SA will be integrated into the Life Brand and help in providing physicians and doctors enhanced levels of imaging technology.

In April 2017, IBA Molecular and Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine LLC announced the collaboration and formation of This company will be able to offer specialized solution in therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for PET and SPECT scans.

Imaging Tracers Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence and adoption of radioactive imaging tracers in diagnostics and clinical applications due to their increased efficiency and effectiveness; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Imaging Tracers Market Restraints:

Side effects associated due to the interaction of radioactive materials with the human body; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Imaging Tracers Market

Global imaging tracers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of imaging tracers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

