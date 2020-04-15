Immortalized Cell Line Market(COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 2020 Growth Outlook Beyond 2020 | ATCC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Sigma-Aldrich Co, Lonza, General Electric Company, Selexis SA

Global Immortalized Cell Line Market Definition: Immortalized cell lines are tumorous cells that are artificially manipulated or do not stop dividing for proliferating indefinitely and can be cultured over various generations. Hep G2 and HepaRG cell lines are frequently used among the available human hepatic cell line for toxicity studies. The demands as well as applications of immortalized cell lines are increasing.

Global Immortalized Cell Line Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2,631.96 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5,349.17 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Drivers

o Growing application in hospitals and biotech and pharmaceutical companies has increased the immortalized cell line market demand

o The rising acceptance of immortalized cell lines in the stem cell therapy will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints

o Higher cost of equipment is acting as a major restraint for the market

List of the TOP KEY PLAYERS that are operating in the global Immortalized Cell Line Market are:

o ATCC, Thermo Fisher Scientific

o Merck KGaA, Sigma-Aldrich Co

o Lonza, General Electric Company

o Selexis SA, Corning Incorporated

o WuXi AppTec, Valneva SE

o Sartorius AG

o InSCREENeX GmbH

o …..

Immortalized Cell Line Market is segmented of the basis of product, system, application, and end- users.

By Product (Parameter (Multiparameter, Standalone)

By Portability (Handheld and Conventional), Accessories)

By Technology (Main stream, Side stream, Micro stream)

By Application (Cardiac Care, Trauma and Emergency Care, Respiratory Monitoring)

By End User (Hospitals, ASC’s and Homecare)

Regional Analysis for Immortalized Cell Line Market: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America.

The major players covered in the Immortalized Cell Line Market report are ATCC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Sigma-Aldrich Co., Lonza, General Electric Company, Selexis SA, Corning Incorporated, WuXi AppTec, Valneva SE, Sartorius AG, InSCREENeX GmbH, Creative Bioarray and Public Health England.

Global Immortalized Cell Line Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

