Insulin Pump Industry 2020 Market Size, Growth, Demand, Shares, Applications and Forecasts 2025

The Global Insulin Pump market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Insulin pumps are the devices used to administer insulin in the body to control the diabetes. The global insulin pumps and accessories market is broadly segmented into insulin pumps, infusion sets, insulin reservoirs/cartridges, infusion set insertion devices, and others.

Increasing prevalence of diabetes, development of various types of insulin, and growing awareness towards diabetes and insulin delivering devices. In addition, development of artificial pancreas and home infusion therapy is further promoting the growth of this market to a certain extent. However, various concerns associated with insulin delivering devices such as skin infections and high cost of the insulin analogs and pumps are hampering the growth of this market.

Based on product type, the market is divided into, Disposable Insulin Pump, Smart Pump, Traditional Insulin Pump. Based on Accessories, the market is classified into Infusion Sets, Insulin Reservoirs/Cartridges, and Infusion Set Insertion Devices.

North America is the largest market for global insulin pump and accessories market, with the U.S. contributing a major share, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America and Europe will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the growing number of diabetic patients and technological advancement in insulin pump.

Some of the key players operating in this market Animus Corporation, Asante , Cellnovo Ltd., Insulet Corporation, Medtronics, Inc., Nipro Diagnostic, Inc., Ypsomed, Roche, Sooil Development Co., Ltd. ,and Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

