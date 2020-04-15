Label-free Array Systems Market Demand Scenario in 2020. Leading Players are General Electric, Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Attana, BiOptix Analytical LLC, Eppendorf AG

Assessment of potential market for new product, knowhow of consumer’s reaction for particular product, figuring out general market tendencies, knowing the types of customers, identifying dimension of marketing problem and many other scopes are carefully evaluated through this Label-free Array Systems Market business report. All the data, statistics, and information collected in the report has been studied and analysed with the demonstrated tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Expert solutions combined with potential capabilities prepare this Label-free Array Systems market research report to be outperforming for the Healthcare industry.

Market Analysis: Global Label-free Array Systems Market

Global label-free array systems market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1.90 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various benefits associated with labelled array systems, along with innovations and advancements in technological expertise associated with these systems.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global label-free array systems market are General Electric; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Danaher; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc.; Attana; BiOptix Analytical LLC; Eppendorf AG; Molecular Devices, LLC; Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG; Arrayjet; GeSiM; Plexera Bioscience, Bruker among others.

Market Definition: Global Label-free Array Systems Market

Label-free systems is a biotechnological identification technology based on identification of various molecules based on their biophysical properties, molecular charge to accurately isolate the presence of molecular presence. This technology helps in real-time detection of molecular events, and can provide greater levels of information due to its utilization of only proteins and ligands.

Segmentation: Global Label-free Array Systems Market

Label-free Array Systems Market : By Technique

Surface Plasmon Resonance

Microcantilever,

Scanning Kelvin Nanoprobe

Enthalpy Array

Atomic Force Microscopy

Bio Layer Interferometry

Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy

Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy

Quartz Crystal Microbalance

Interference-based Technique

Ellipsometry Technique

Others

Label-free Array Systems Market : By Application

Drug Discovery

Biomolecular Interactions

Protein Interface Analysis

Antibody Characterization & Development

Protein Complex & Cascade Analysis

Detection of Disease Biomarkers

Others

Label-free Array Systems Market : By End-User

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Agricultural Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Label-free Array Systems Market : By Geography

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe:

Germany

Italy

U.K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific:

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America:

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa:

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Label-free Array Systems Market:

In June 2018, Bruker announced the launch of “Sierra SPR-32” system at European SLAS 2018 meeting held in Brussels, Belgium from 27-29, June, 2019. The product is equipped with the company’s new touch-compatible software “R3” offering high levels of sensitivity with highest SPR throughput. The integration of R3 software enhances the accuracy and efficiency of the instrument. The label-free techniques provided by the instruments will help enhance the efficiency of taking chemical entities to clinical trial at a faster pace

In June 2018, Bruker announced that they had acquired Sierra Sensors GmbH based out of Hamburg, Germany. Sierra Sensors is focused on development and manufacturing of analytical biosensors for surface plasmon resonance detection. These sensors present an enhanced level of standard for highly effective label-free analysis. This acquisition will help in extension of Bruker’s label-free detection services and products range

Label-free Array Systems Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders resulting in greater demand for effective drug discovery techniques; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing volume of biotechnology companies and pharmaceutical organizations globally, with a majority of these organizations participating in collaborative agreements to enhance their knowledge and capabilities enhances the market growth

Reduction of resources required for drug discovery through this technique also acts a market driver

Increasing levels of investments and expenditure incurred in R&D by various biotechnology organizations is expected to drive the growth of this market

Label-free Array Systems Market Restraints:

Dearth of knowledge and information in the industry regarding this system; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

High financial costs associated with the instruments of this technology can also restrict the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global label-free array systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of label-free array systems market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Label-free Array Systems Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global label-free array systems market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

