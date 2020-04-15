Micro Irrigation Systems Industry 2020: Market Size, Growth Rate, Demand, Shares and Forecasts to 2025

The EMEA Micro Irrigation Systems market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Micro irrigation systems defined as the application of water at low volume and frequent interval under low pressure to plant root zone.

The increase in the demand for food and agriculture products and a rise in water supply & storage problem driving the growth of the market. The high initial investment and high maintenance cost of the micro-irrigation system can hinder the growth of the market.

Based on type, the EMEA micro irrigation systems market is segmented into mico-sprinklers, micro-bubblers, drippers and drip tubing.

Based on end users, the EMEA micro irrigation systems market is segmented into fields, forage and turf grass, orchard crops and plantation.

Based on region the market is segmented into Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Jain Irrigation Systems, Netafim, The Toro Company, Naugra Export, Tirupati Structurals Limited, Harso Steels Pvt. Ltd., Apollo Pipes Limited, Kisan Group Of Companies, Captain Polyplast, and Rivulis Irrigation.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data types such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data types.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Route of administration of molecule, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Original Manufacturer,

Supplier,

Distributors,

Government Body & Associations, and

Research Institute

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary EMEA Micro Irrigation Systems Market Overview EMEA Micro Irrigation Systems Market by Type EMEA Micro Irrigation Systems Market By End Users Market size and forecast EMEA Micro Irrigation Systems Market by Region Competitive Landscape Company Profiles

