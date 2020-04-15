Migraine Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Migraine is a neurological disorder, involving nerve pathways and brain chemicals. It is an uncertainty in the way the brain deals with incoming sensory information, and that uncertainty can be influenced by physiological changes like sleep, exercise and hunger.

It is one of the most common and most prevalent neurological disease with extremely incapacitating neurological symptoms. It includes severe throbbing recurring pain, usually on one side of the head, often accompanied by visual disturbances, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, extreme sensitivity to sound, light, touch and smell, and tingling or numbness in the extremities or face. It is an exceptionally debilitating collection of neurological symptoms that usually includes a severe throbbing recurring pain on one side of the head. However, in one-third of migraine attacks, both sides are affected.

Migraine is classified by the nature of the attack and its frequency as Acute, Chronic, and Episodic Migraine. Before puberty, migraine is more common in boys than in girls. As adolescence approaches, the incidence and prevalence of migraine increase more rapidly in girls than in boys, mainly driven due to hormonal changes.

The World Health Organization’s disability rating for migraine ranks it as the 19th most common reason for disability.

According to the Migraine Research Foundation, it is an extraordinary prevalent neurological disease. About 39 million people in the US and 1 billion people all over the globe are affected by migraine.

According to the Migraine Research Foundation, healthcare and lost productivity costs associated with migraine are estimated to be as high as $36 billion annually in the U.S.



