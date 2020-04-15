Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

The Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Ingenico S.A.

PAX Technology Ltd.

Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.)

VeriFone Systems, Inc.

HP Development Company, L.P.

Toshiba Corporation

Intuit, Inc.

First Data Corporation

iZettle AB

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Square, Inc.

Dspread Technology, Inc.

Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Breakdown Data by Type

Full mPOS

Semi-mobile POS

Mobile Phone POS

Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Breakdown Data by Application

Restaurants

Retail

Health Care

Hospitality

Logistics

Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Full mPOS

1.4.3 Semi-mobile POS

1.4.4 Mobile Phone POS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Restaurants

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Health Care

1.5.5 Hospitality

1.5.6 Logistics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production 2013-2025

2.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production

4.2.2 United States Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production

4.3.2 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production

4.4.2 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production

4.5.2 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production

4.6.2 South Korea Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production by Type

6.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Type

6.3 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Ingenico S.A.

8.1.1 Ingenico S.A. Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Ingenico S.A. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 Ingenico S.A. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Description

8.1.5 Ingenico S.A. Recent Development

8.2 PAX Technology Ltd.

8.2.1 PAX Technology Ltd. Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 PAX Technology Ltd. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 PAX Technology Ltd. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Description

8.2.5 PAX Technology Ltd. Recent Development

8.3 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.)

8.3.1 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.3.4 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Description

8.3.5 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Recent Development

8.4 VeriFone Systems, Inc.

8.4.1 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.4.4 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Description

8.4.5 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Recent Development

8.5 HP Development Company, L.P.

8.5.1 HP Development Company, L.P. Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 HP Development Company, L.P. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.5.4 HP Development Company, L.P. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Description

8.5.5 HP Development Company, L.P. Recent Development

8.6 Toshiba Corporation

8.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Toshiba Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.6.4 Toshiba Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Description

8.6.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development

8.7 Intuit, Inc.

8.7.1 Intuit, Inc. Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Intuit, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.7.4 Intuit, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Description

8.7.5 Intuit, Inc. Recent Development

8.8 First Data Corporation

8.8.1 First Data Corporation Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 First Data Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.8.4 First Data Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Description

8.8.5 First Data Corporation Recent Development

8.9 iZettle AB

8.9.1 iZettle AB Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 iZettle AB Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.9.4 iZettle AB Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Description

8.9.5 iZettle AB Recent Development

8.10 PayPal Holdings, Inc.

8.10.1 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.10.4 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Description

8.10.5 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Recent Development

8.11 Square, Inc.

8.12 Dspread Technology, Inc.

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Distributors

11.3 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Key World Economic Indicators

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

