Modified Acrylic Fiber Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2025
The following manufacturers are covered:
Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S. (Aksa)
Dralon
Aditya Birla Group
Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Company
Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.
Exlan Japan Co. Ltd.
Kaneka Corporation
Indian Acrylics Ltd.
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd.
Mitsubishi Rayon Group
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber
Kaltex Fibers
Toray
DOLAN GmbH
SDF Group
Yousuf Dewan Companies
Sinopec
CNPC
Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group
Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Acid
Gel
Undyed
Segment by Application
Apparels
Home Furnishing
Industrial
Outdoor
Quantifiable data:-
- Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User
- By type (past and forecast)
- Modified Acrylic Fiber Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)
- Modified Acrylic Fiber revenue and growth rate by the market (history and forecast)
- Modified Acrylic Fiber market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India
