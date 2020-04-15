Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Intelligence Report Includes Market Dynamic, Product, Application 2019-2025
The global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) across various industries.
The Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
The report on the Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Akzo Nobel
BASF
Dow
Huntsman International
LyondellBasell
Shell
Chemtex Speciality
SABIC
Lotte Chemical
MEGlobal
NAN YA PLASTICS
Reliance Industries
India Glycols
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Fiber Grade MEG
Industrial Grade MEG
Antifreeze Grade MEG
Segment by Application
Polyester Resins
Antifreeze and Coolants
Chemical Intermediates
Heat Transfer Fluids
Others
The Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
