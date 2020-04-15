Neurological Diagnostic Equipment Industry 2020-2025 Market Analysis, Share, Size, Application, End users, Types and Forecast Period

The Global Neurological Diagnostic Equipment market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Neurological devices are medical devices that help to diagnose, prevent, and treat a variety of neurological disorders and conditions, such as Alzheimer\’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, major depression, and traumatic brain injury.

Growing advancement in the field of imaging technologies and consequent development of neurosurgical endoscopy devices are likely to drive growth over the forecast period. However, Hospital budget constraints & alternative treatment facilities will restrain the market growth.

Rising healthcare R&D investments and growing medical expenditures in emerging economies, such as India and China will offer lucrative opportunities in the forecast period.

Based on type, the market is segmented into Internal, External. Based on application the market is segmented into, Hospital, Medical Center, Others. Based on region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players operating in this market includes Covidien PLC, B. BraunMelsungen AG, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Medtronic Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Magstim Co Ltd., W.L. Gore & Associates Inc., Stryker Corp., St. Jude Medical Inc.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Route of administration of molecule, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Original Manufacturer,

Supplier,

Distributors,

Government Body & Associations, and

Research Institute

