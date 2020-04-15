New Research on Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market in 2020. Top Industry Players Like DJO LLC, Medtronic, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker

Assessment of potential market for new product, knowhow of consumer’s reaction for particular product, figuring out general market tendencies, knowing the types of customers, identifying dimension of marketing problem and many other scopes are carefully evaluated through this Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market business report. All the data, statistics, and information collected in the report has been studied and analysed with the demonstrated tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Expert solutions combined with potential capabilities prepare this Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants market research report to be outperforming for the Healthcare industry.

Asia-Pacific orthopedic implants market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the increasing geriatric population and surging incidences of orthopedic diseases are contributing to the market growth.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Asia-Pacific orthopedic implants market are Baxter, Flexicare Medical Limited, DJO LLC, Medtronic, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, NuVasive Inc., DePuy Synthes, Wright Medical Group N.V., Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC, BioTek Instruments, Inc, CONMED Corporation and Smith & Nephew among others.

Market Definition: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market

Orthopedic implants are the devices that are manufactured to correct the existing problems in the muscle and skeleton in the body. There had been a lot of innovations in the implants which have facilitated the successful implants. These are usually used for treating the back pain and orthopedic implants like bone screws and plates which are used in fixation of fractured bone segments and spinal fusion surgery. With the advent of technology there has been a shift to modern fixation devices from conventional surgical procedures.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market

Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market : By Product

Reconstructive Joint Replacement

Spinal Implants

Dental Implants

Orthobiologics

Trauma & Craniomaxillofacial

Others

Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market : By Biomaterial

Ceramics Biomaterials

Metallic Biomaterials

Polymeric Biomaterials

Natural Biomaterials

Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market : By Procedure

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

Others

Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market : By Device Type

Internal Fixation Devices

External Fixation Devices

Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market : By Application

Neck Fracture

Spine Fracture

Hip Replacement

Shoulder Replacement

Others

Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market : By End User

Hospital

Orthopedic Clinics

Home Cares

Others

Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market : By Country

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, MicroPort Scientific had announced its expansion in the Indian markets by offering the full range of orthopedic implants products. The launch will expand the product portfolio and boost the revenues of the company.

In April 2016, Stryker had acquired Stanmore Implants which had integrated technology for effective solutions for orthopedic oncology surgeons. The acquisition had expanded the presence and market share of the company.

Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market Drivers

The surge in the incidences of orthopedic devices are driving the market growth

The rise in the elderly population is boosting the market growth

The various technological innovations in the field of orthopedic implants are fueling the market growth

The surge in the acceptance of orthopedic implants are driving the market growth

The healthcare facilities are being improved which is propelling the market growth

Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Implants Market Restraints

The orthopedic implants procedures are costly which hinders the market growth

The stringent regulator process and approvals are hampering the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Asia-Pacific orthopedic implants market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of orthopedic implants market for Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

