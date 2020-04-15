North America Infusion Pumps Market is Expected to Grow at Impressive CAGR by 2027 & Top Key Players

The North America infusion pumps market is expected to reach US$ 6,974.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,488.1 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2025.

The growth of the infusion pumps market is primarily attributed to the Increasing Incidence of chronic diseases and increasing number of surgical procedures performed. However, frequent product recalls of infusion pumps and stringent regulatory requirements are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, development of cost efficient pen needles is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America infusion pumps market in the coming years.

Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005746/

Infusion pumps are used during surgeries to send pain medicine through catheter to a specific part of the body. Infusion pumps can provide targeted and consistent medicine to decrease the pain. They are used when other methods are less effective or when the patient need long-term medicines or fluids. The plastic surgical procedures like liposuction, abdominoplasty, and mammoplasty, require short hospital stay, patients are discharged for ambulatory recovery on oral analgesic management. However, anesthetists have started using infusion pumps to achieve adequate outpatient analgesic control.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for infusion pumps included in the report are, Cancer Research Initiatives Foundation (CARIF), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Clinical Evaluation Report (CER), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and others.

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005746/

In 2017, the chemotherapy segment held a largest market share of 36.4% of the infusion pumps market, by application. The segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.4% during the forecast period. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to increases use of infusion pumps for the administration of medications, to the cancer patients. The pumps for chemotherapy can be used both for inpatient as well as outpatient settings, which makes it a preferable choice for cancer patients.

In 2017, the hospital & clinics segment held a largest market share of 47.5% of the infusion pumps market, by end user. The segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to rise in the number of surgical procedures as well as reimbursement policies which make the admission process in hospitals a preferred choice.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005746/

Reasons To buy

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the North America Infusion Pumps market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the North America Infusion Pumps market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the North America Infusion Pumps market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the North America Infusion Pumps market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]