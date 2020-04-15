Oral Proteins and Peptides Market Expected to Reach at a CAGR of 11.7% By 2028 – Allergan, AstraZeneca, Biocon, Chiasma, Proxima, Generex Biotechnology, Novo Nordisk, Synergy, Tarsa

Sameer Joshi

The Peptide and protein therapeutics are an important class of medicines, which are administered through the oral route to treat different diseases, which include gastric, hormonal, and metabolic disorders. These drugs hold significant potential to improve the human health. The global oral proteins and peptides market was valued at $643 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $8,233 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2028.

Upsurge in collaboration between pharmaceutical companies for drug development and surge in prevalence of chronic diseases are the key factors that augment the growth of the global oral proteins and peptides market. Moreover, rise in geriatric population and improvement in healthcare infrastructure are expected to boost the market growth.

The Oral proteins and peptides market is segmented into drug type, application, and region. By drug type, the market is divided into linaclotide, plecanatide, calcitonin, insulin, and octreotide. By application, it is categorized into gastric & digestive disorders, bone diseases, diabetes, and hormonal disorders. Based on region, it is analyzed across the U.S. and rest of the world.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Drug Type

Linaclotide

Plecanatide

Calcitonin

Insulin

Octreotide

By Application

Gastric & Digestive Disorders

Bone Diseases

Diabetes

Hormonal Disorders

By Region

U.S.

Rest of the world

