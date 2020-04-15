Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market 2020: Industry Size, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2025

Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market studies the card machine connection technology to realize the self-service card refueling of the outdoor fuel card, providing convenient self-service for the refueling customer. The product can be installed in the tanker or independent of the tanker. It is convenient for the refueling customer to select the oil gun, quantitative/fixed amount and other operations for self-fueling through the touch screen guide menu.

This report focuses on the Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 1010 million US$ in 2025, from 650 million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

Global Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Market is spread across 138 pages, profiling 15 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Outdoor Payment Terminal (OPT) Industry Segment by Manufacturers- NCR, Tokheim, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Invenco Group, Verifone, Scheidt & Bachmann, KVSIO, Unixfor S.A., Quest Payment Systems, Orpak Systems(Gilbarco), HTEC Ltd, AMCO SA, Zarph S.A., Finnpos Systems and CS&S Intelligent Technology

The outdoor payment terminal technology is the general trend of the development of self-service fueling technology. The customer service has the defect that the traditional card machine linkage payment module and the station-level background cannot be connected to the line, so it has more business advantages, such as: support multi-oil price, etc. Flexible promotion, refueling transaction records are not lost, and these are difficult problems that cannot be solved by traditional card machine linkage.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• Contactless Payment Terminal

• Contact Payment Terminal

• Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Car Wash

• Refuel

• Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

