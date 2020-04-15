PCB Laminate Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026



Complete study of the global PCB Laminate market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global PCB Laminate industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on PCB Laminate production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global PCB Laminate market include _Nippon Mektron, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Unimicron Technology, Young Poong Electronics, Zhen Ding Technology Holding

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global PCB Laminate industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the PCB Laminate manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall PCB Laminate industry.

Global PCB Laminate Market Segment By Type:

Glass Fabric, Epoxy Resin, Kraft Paper, Phenolic Resin

Global PCB Laminate Market Segment By Application:

Communications, Consumer Electronics, Computer/Peripheral, Military/Aerospace, Industrial Electronics, Automotive and Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global PCB Laminate industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PCB Laminate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PCB Laminate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PCB Laminate market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PCB Laminate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PCB Laminate market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 PCB Laminate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PCB Laminate

1.2 PCB Laminate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PCB Laminate Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Glass Fabric

1.2.3 Epoxy Resin

1.2.4 Kraft Paper

1.2.5 Phenolic Resin

1.3 PCB Laminate Segment by Application

1.3.1 PCB Laminate Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Communications

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Computer/Peripheral

1.3.5 Military/Aerospace

1.3.6 Industrial Electronics

1.3.7 Automotive and Others

1.4 Global PCB Laminate Market by Region

1.4.1 Global PCB Laminate Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global PCB Laminate Market Size

1.5.1 Global PCB Laminate Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global PCB Laminate Production (2014-2025)

2 Global PCB Laminate Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PCB Laminate Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global PCB Laminate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global PCB Laminate Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers PCB Laminate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 PCB Laminate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PCB Laminate Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 PCB Laminate Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global PCB Laminate Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global PCB Laminate Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global PCB Laminate Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global PCB Laminate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America PCB Laminate Production

3.4.1 North America PCB Laminate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America PCB Laminate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe PCB Laminate Production

3.5.1 Europe PCB Laminate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe PCB Laminate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China PCB Laminate Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China PCB Laminate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China PCB Laminate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan PCB Laminate Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan PCB Laminate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan PCB Laminate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global PCB Laminate Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global PCB Laminate Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America PCB Laminate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe PCB Laminate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China PCB Laminate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan PCB Laminate Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global PCB Laminate Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global PCB Laminate Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global PCB Laminate Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global PCB Laminate Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global PCB Laminate Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global PCB Laminate Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global PCB Laminate Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global PCB Laminate Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PCB Laminate Business

7.1 Nippon Mektron

7.1.1 Nippon Mektron PCB Laminate Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 PCB Laminate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Nippon Mektron PCB Laminate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

7.2.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics PCB Laminate Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 PCB Laminate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics PCB Laminate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Unimicron Technology

7.3.1 Unimicron Technology PCB Laminate Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 PCB Laminate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Unimicron Technology PCB Laminate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Young Poong Electronics

7.4.1 Young Poong Electronics PCB Laminate Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 PCB Laminate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Young Poong Electronics PCB Laminate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Zhen Ding Technology Holding

7.5.1 Zhen Ding Technology Holding PCB Laminate Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 PCB Laminate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Zhen Ding Technology Holding PCB Laminate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 PCB Laminate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 PCB Laminate Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PCB Laminate

8.4 PCB Laminate Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 PCB Laminate Distributors List

9.3 PCB Laminate Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global PCB Laminate Market Forecast

11.1 Global PCB Laminate Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global PCB Laminate Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global PCB Laminate Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global PCB Laminate Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global PCB Laminate Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America PCB Laminate Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe PCB Laminate Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China PCB Laminate Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan PCB Laminate Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global PCB Laminate Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America PCB Laminate Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe PCB Laminate Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China PCB Laminate Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan PCB Laminate Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global PCB Laminate Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global PCB Laminate Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

