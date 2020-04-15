Phthalic Anhydride Industry Global Market Shares, Size, Demand Analysis and Forecast Period 2020-2025
The Phthalic Anhydride Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2025. The Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride is segmented on the basis of Application, End Users and region, with focus on manufacturers in Asia Pacific.
Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Market, By Application (Plasticizers, Alkyd Resins, Dyes & Pigments and Others), End Users (Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Others) and Region, Forecast Till 2025.
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Projected Year: 2025
Forecast Period: 2018-2025
High demand for PVC in construction and the automotive industry are some of the factors which are anticipated to drive the demand of Phthalic Anhydride during the forecast period. Also, health hazards due to the exposure to Phthalic Anhydride are some of the factors which can restrain the growth of the Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride market.
Based on End Users, the Phthalic Anhydride market has been segmented into Construction, Automotive, Electronics, and Others. Phthalic Anhydride exhibits different properties such as it is an important industrial chemical. These properties associated with Phthalic Anhydride are preferred mainly in Construction End Users. The increasing incorporation of Phthalic Anhydride in Construction End Users is expected boost the growth of the Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride market between 2018 and 2025.
Key players covered in the report:
- Shijiazhuang Bailong Chemical Co.,Ltd
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
- Hongxin Chemical
- Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd
- I G Petrochemicals Limited
- Lanxess
- P J Chemicals
- Other Manufacturers
Key Benefits of the Report:
- Asia Pacific, Regional, Country, Material Applications, and Application Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025, provides attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities
- Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies
- Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a Asia Pacific and regional scale
- Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies
- Detailed insights on emerging regions, product & applications, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
Target Audience:
- Phthalic Anhydride providers
- Traders, Importer and Exporter
- Raw material suppliers and distributors
- Research and consulting firms
- Government and research organizations
- Associations and industry bodies
Research Methodology
The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research Types the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.
For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and application trends & dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.
We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:
- Manufacturer,
- Supplier,
- Distributors,
- Government Body & Associations, and
- Research Institute
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Research Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Market Overview
- Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Market by Application
- Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Market by End Users
- Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Market by Region
- Asia Pacific
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
