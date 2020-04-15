Phthalic Anhydride Industry Global Market Shares, Size, Demand Analysis and Forecast Period 2020-2025

The Phthalic Anhydride Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2025. The Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride is segmented on the basis of Application, End Users and region, with focus on manufacturers in Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Market, By Application (Plasticizers, Alkyd Resins, Dyes & Pigments and Others), End Users (Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Others) and Region, Forecast Till 2025.

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Projected Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2018-2025

High demand for PVC in construction and the automotive industry are some of the factors which are anticipated to drive the demand of Phthalic Anhydride during the forecast period. Also, health hazards due to the exposure to Phthalic Anhydride are some of the factors which can restrain the growth of the Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride market.

Based on End Users, the Phthalic Anhydride market has been segmented into Construction, Automotive, Electronics, and Others. Phthalic Anhydride exhibits different properties such as it is an important industrial chemical. These properties associated with Phthalic Anhydride are preferred mainly in Construction End Users. The increasing incorporation of Phthalic Anhydride in Construction End Users is expected boost the growth of the Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride market between 2018 and 2025.

Key players covered in the report:

Shijiazhuang Bailong Chemical Co.,Ltd

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Hongxin Chemical

Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd

I G Petrochemicals Limited

Lanxess

P J Chemicals

Other Manufacturers

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research Types the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and application trends & dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Manufacturer,

Supplier,

Distributors,

Government Body & Associations, and

Research Institute

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Market Overview Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Market by Application Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Market by End Users Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Market by Region Asia Pacific Competitive Landscape Company Profiles

