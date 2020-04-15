Pinacolone (CAS 75-97-8) Industry 2020 Market Size, Growth, Demand, Shares, Applications and Forecasts 2025
The Pinacolone (CAS 75-97-8) Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2025. The global Pinacolone (CAS 75-97-8) is segmented on the basis of Types, Application and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.
Global Pinacolone (CAS 75-97-8) Market, By Types (Pinacolone =92%, Pinacolone =95%, Pinacolone =98% and Others), Application (Pesticides, Pharmaceuticals, Herbicides, Others) and Region, Forecast Till 2025.
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Projected Year: 2025
Forecast Period: 2018-2025
High demand for Pinacolone in Pesticides and the Pharmaceuticals industry are some of the factors which are anticipated to drive the demand of Pinacolone (CAS 75-97-8) during the forecast period. Also, health hazards due to the exposure to Pinacolone (CAS 75-97-8) are some of the factors which can restrain the growth of the global Pinacolone (CAS 75-97-8) market.
Based on Application, the Pinacolone (CAS 75-97-8) market has been segmented into Pesticides, Pharmaceuticals, Herbicides, and Others. Pinacolone (CAS 75-97-8) exhibits different properties such as it is an important industrial chemical. These properties associated with Pinacolone (CAS 75-97-8) are preferred mainly in Pesticides Application. The increasing incorporation of Pinacolone (CAS 75-97-8) in Pesticides Application is expected boost the growth of the global Pinacolone (CAS 75-97-8) market between 2018 and 2025.
Key players covered in the report:
- Bramha Scientific
- Lianyungang Tengyuan Chemical
- Hongxin Chemical
- Nantong Hongfu Dali Chemical
- JiaXing SiCheng Chemical
- Suzhou Huafeng Specialty Chemicals
- Other Manufacturers
