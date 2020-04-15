Plastic Caps and Closures Market: Strong Sales Outlook Ahead | Bericap, Aptargroup, Closure Systems International, Coral Products, O.Berk Company, LLC, others

The Latest survey report on Plastic Caps and Closures Market research gives a holistic overview of the growth and other aspects of the industry in vital countries (regions). The regions provided in this market document show the geographical boundaries across the globe. This report is a wonderful guide to achieve an information or key data about market, emerging trends, product usage, customer inclinations, motivating factors for customers, competitor strategies, brand positioning, future trends, customer preferences, and customer behavior.

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are

Berry Global

Amcor

Crown Holdings

Silgan Holdings

RPC Group

The other players in the market are Bericap, Aptargroup, Closure Systems International, Coral Products, O.Berk Company, LLC, United Caps, Caps & Closures Pty Ltd, Caprite Australia Pty. Ltd, Pano Cap (Canada) Limited, Plastic Closures Limited, Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd, Phoenix Closures, Alupac India, Hicap Closures, MJS Packaging among others.

The Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market is expected to reach USD 51.96 billion by 2025, from USD 38.87 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market

Plastic caps and closures are powerful fixing gadgets for jugs and holders. Adaptability, strength, and adaptability managed by plastic combined with its sparing generation rate settle on it a suitable decision for bundling. The viability against altering of items acts for caps and closures as a bundling technique. They are use in various industries including beverages, food, pharmaceuticals, personal & homecare and others. According to The State of the Specialty Food Industry, food industry continues to grow at a strong clip with dollar sales hit USD 127.0 billion, a 15.0% jump in total sales between 2014 and 2016. Furthermore, According to International Trade Administration, in 2015, Australia’s total personal care and cosmetics market is estimated at USD 3.4 billion, with over 70.0% of all consumption imported. Through 2018 there are good prospects for Australia’s personal care and cosmetics markets, with the overall market conservatively estimated to grow by 4.0% per annum in 2017 and 2018. Thus increasing demand from end-user is driving factor for the plastic caps and closures.

Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Product Type (Screw-On Caps, Dispensing Caps, Others),

Container Type (Plastic, Glass),

Technology (Injection Molding, Compression Molding, Post-Mold Tamper-Evident Band),

Raw Material (HDPE (Polyethylene),

LDPE (Polyethylene), PP (Polypropylene), Others),

End-Use Sector,

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

To comprehend Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Plastic Caps and Closures market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Market Drivers:

Product modernization to aid product differentiation and branding

Rising demand for smaller sized packs

Demand from small and medium scale end-users

Market Restraints:

Lightweight and cost-effective stand-up pouch packaging alternatives

Regulations of environmental degradation on manufacturers and charging taxes

Substitute products availability

Segmentation: Global Plastic Cap

