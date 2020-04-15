Pole Vault Equipment Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2023

The Most Recent study on the Pole Vault Equipment Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Pole Vault Equipment market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the crucial indicators of Market growth which comes with a thorough analysis of this value chain, CAGR development, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Pole Vault Equipment Market Segmentation Assessment

The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.

Pole Vault Equipment Market: Catastrophic Injuries to Confine Growth

Pole vault equipment market is largely impacted with the injuries associated with the sport, with the decreasing participation in pole vaulting. It is considered as the third most difficult sport across the globe with the risk of injuries increasing with increase in height. With height with 20 feet or over, vaulters are exposed to increased risk of physical damage such as ligament tear and bone damage. Specifically occurring during training sessions, such damages have induced a sense of reluctance among athletes to pursue the sport, in turn negatively impacting the demand for pole vault equipment. Moreover, in some cases injuries occur due to cracking of poles leading to severe physical damages. The physically demanding and highly challenging nature of pole vault sport is expected to impede the growth of the pole vault equipment market during the assessment period.

Pole Vault Equipment Market: Fewer Developments Limiting Scope of the Sport

Since the past few years, there have been fewer advancements in pole vault equipment including pole material. The pole material shifted from bamboo material to aluminum and ultimately to fiberglass material. Albeit manufacturers of pole vault equipment introducing novel introductions such as inflatable pits, further innovations in material design have not yet been researched upon, limiting the development scope. That said, the pole vault equipment market is expected to grow at a meek pace during the period of assessment.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

