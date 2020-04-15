Poliomyelitis Vaccine Industry Global Market Size, Manufacturers, Growth, Demand, Shares and Forecasts to 2025

The EMEA Poliomyelitis Vaccine market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Poliomyelitis is an infectious viral disease which affects the central nervous system and can further lead to temporary or permanent paralysis. There are basically two types of dosage forms for polio vaccine namely oral and injection.

The need of curbing polio, especially in rural areas of countries such as South Africa, Spain and Brazil among others will aid in creating opportunities in the market. This will further supplement the growth of the market. However, the lack of awareness regarding polio vaccination might impede the market growth. Moreover, due to various initiatives by governments, the rate of polio has been decreasing over the years. Such initiatives will further create lucrative opportunities in the market. For instance, Government of India had launched Pulse Polio, an immunization campaign and the country adopted this strategy by 1995.

The Poliomyelitis Vaccine market is segmented into type, end user and region. Based on type the market is segmented into Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) and Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV). Based on end user the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Public Services, and Others.

Based on region the market is segmented into Europe and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the prominent players operating in this market include Merck & Co, Bibcol, Pfizer, Beijing Tiantan Biological, Bio-Med, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Adithya Vaccine Pharma, Sinovac Biotech Ltd, IPOL and Aventis Pasteur.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Route of administration of molecule, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

