Pre-packaged Medical Kits And Trays for Saline Prefilled Syringes Market Top Key Players Analysis 2020-2027

The global pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline prefilled syringes market accounted to US$ 2,096.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,634.8 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market, and it is expected to be the third largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The growth is contributed majorly by driving factors such as significant benefits offered by customized pre-packaged medical kits and trays, increase in usage of prefilled syringes, introduction of rules and regulations to implement better healthcare facilities and increasing implementation of programs for hospitals acquired infections.

The pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline prefilled syringes market by product type is segmented into hemodialysis kits, open heart surgery kits, angiography/ angioplasty/ catheterization kits, orthopedic kits and trays, IV kits, Custom Ob/Gyn kits, and others. In 2018, the IV kits segment held the largest market share of 40.0% of the pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline prefilled syringes market, by product type. The IV kits segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 as it is the most common procedure used in hospitals, clinics, and any other healthcare facility. Hospitals, clinics or any other healthcare facility uses IV tube, bag and needle on daily basis to supply patients with fluids or medicine into patient’s bloodstream. Hence IV kits are used very frequently in all healthcare facilities. Thus, the IV kits segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.1% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Some of the prominent players operating in pre-packaged medical kits and trays for saline prefilled syringes market are, Medline Industries, Inc., Hogy Medical, Cardinal Health, Smith & Nephew Plc, Medtronic (Covidien Plc), Teleflex Incorporated, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Boston Scientific Corporation among the others.

Companies such as Medline Industries and Mölnlycke Health Care have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. For instance in June 2019, Medline Industries, Inc. completed the acquisition of the NAMIC brand of fluid management systems from AngioDynamics, that manufactures injection molded components and assembles custom kits for the global business.

