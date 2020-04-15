Prostate cancer begins when cells in the prostate gland—only found in males—start to grow uncontrollably. Prostate cancer affects the gland that nourishes and propels semen and plays a role in urine control in men. Almost all prostate cancers are adenocarcinomas. These cancers develop from the gland cells (the cells that make the prostate fluid that is added to the semen).

Other types of prostate cancer include:

Sarcomas

Small cell carcinomas

Neuroendocrine tumors (other than small cell carcinomas)

Transitional cell carcinomas

Some prostate cancers can grow and spread quickly, but most grow gradually. There are usually no symptoms during the early stages of cancer. However, if symptoms do appear, they usually involve one or more of the following: frequent urges to urinate, including at night, difficulty commencing and maintaining urination, blood in the urine, painful urination and, less commonly, painful ejaculation, difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection may be difficult.

DelveInsight's 'Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Forecast to 2030′ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Prostate Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight Prostate Cancer epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Prostate Cancer by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis.

It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Prostate Cancer in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Prostate Cancer epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Prostate Cancer is the most common type of cancer found in American men after skin cancer. The American Cancer Society estimates that roughly 191,930 new cases of prostate cancer are diagnosed in the United States.

Nearly one in nine men will develop prostate cancer in his lifetime, though it is usually diagnosed after age 40. About 6 out of 10 cases are diagnosed in men aged 65 years or older; it is rare before age 40. The average age at the time of diagnosis is about 66 years.

According to the Prostate Cancer UK, over 47,500 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year—i.e. 129 men every day. One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory, in 2018, there were 70,654; 212,783; 62,641; 64955; 43,837; 31,728; 56,401 new cases of prostate cancer reported in Japan, the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK, respectively.

Delveinsight’s Prostate Cancer epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Prostate Cancer epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Prostate Cancer epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Prostate Cancer in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Prostate Cancer.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Prostate Cancer report provides a detailed overview explaining Prostate Cancer causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Prostate Cancer in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Prostate Cancer epidemiology.

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Prostate Cancer?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Prostate Cancer epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Prostate Cancer across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Prostate Cancer?

What are the currently available treatments of Prostate Cancer?

The Prostate Cancer Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Prostate Cancer market

Quantify patient populations in the global Prostate Cancer market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Prostate Cancer therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Prostate Cancer population by its epidemiology

The Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Key Insights

Executive Summary of Prostate Cancer

Prostate Cancer Disease Background and Overview

Prostate Cancer Sign and Symptoms

Prostate Cancer Pathophysiology

Prostate Cancer Risk Factors

Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Prostate Cancer Patient Journey

Prostate Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

Prostate Cancer Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

KOL Views on Prostate Cancer

Prostate Cancer Unmet Needs

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

