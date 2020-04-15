R134A Refrigerant Industry Size, Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Share and 2023 Forecasts

R134A Refrigerant Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, market size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

This report focuses on the R134A Refrigerant in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

R134a refrigerant is now being used as a replacement for R-12 CFC refrigerant in the area of centrifugal, rotary screw, scroll and reciprocating compressors. It is not 100% compatible with the lubricants and mineral-based refrigerant currently used in R-12. Design changes to the condenser and evaporator need to be done to use this refrigerant. R134a refrigerant is safe for normal handling as it is non-toxic, non-flammable and non-corrosive.

Mexichem Fluor

Chemours

Honeywell

Linde Gas

Arkema

Juhua Group

Sinochem Taicang Chemical

Bailian

Dongyue Federation

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Tetrachlorethylene Process

Trichlorethylene Process

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive Air-Conditioning

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment

Domestic Refrigeration Equipment

R134a is also known as tetrafluoroethane (CF3CH2F) from the family of HFC refrigerant. It exists in gas form when expose to the environment as the boiling temperature is -14.9 F or -26.1 C.

