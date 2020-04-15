Remote Sensing UAV Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2025

Remote Sensing UAV Market studies a category of aircraft, which are either remotely controlled by pilots or fly autonomously based on the inputs from an onboard computer. The flight of UAVs may operate with various degrees of autonomy: either under remote control by a human operator or autonomously by onboard computers.

This report focuses on the Remote Sensing UAV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas accounted for the major share in the UAV sensors market in 2018. The rising involvement of the US armed forces in intercontinental operations, the demand for multirole UAVs are expected to increase in the next five years.

Remote Sensing UAV Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

• General Atomics

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• Lockheed Martin

• Northrop Grumman

• Raytheon

• Honeywell

• AeroVironment

• Boeing

• Elbit Systems

The defense segment accounted for the major share of the UAV sensors market during 2017. According to our research report, the increasing demand for advanced UAVs across the world will drive the growth of the market.

The worldwide market for Remote Sensing UAV is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• Fixed-wing UAV

• Helicopter UAV

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Military & Defense

• Civil & Commercial

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

