Surgical Scalpel Market Expected to Increase at a CAGR 3.5% Through 2019 – 2025

According to a new market research study titled ‘Surgical scalpel Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Type, Material, and End User, the global surgical scalpel market was valued at US$ 575.9 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 759.4 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global surgical scalpel market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global surgical scalpel market is anticipated to witness growth in the coming years. The technological advancements in various types of surgical in the recent years are expected to bolster the market growth. Among the types, the demand for standard surgical scalpels is considerably high. The scalpels are very simple to use, excellent cutting capacity, ergonomic, solid plastic handle, scalpel blade can be securely anchored within handgrip, ready for immediate use, and also available in sterile packaging.

Owing to all the above mentioned factors, the disposable surgical scalpel market is likely to grow in the coming years. However, factors such as, increased concerns regarding the safe disposal of used scalpels along with the risks associated with the handling of scalpels are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

B. Braun Melsungen AG Integra LifeSciences Corporation Hill-Rom Services Inc. Cardan Medical Products pfm medical ag. Ansell Swann Morton Limited Cadence Inc. Medicom PL Medical Co., LLC

Constant technological developments in surgical scalpels are expected to drive the market’s growth in the coming years. Various manufacturers and researchers have been focusing towards development of novel and better products to be used in surgical procedures. In April 2016, David Oliva Uribe developed the smart scalpel in Brussels, Belgium, which has no edge, a sensor-rich sphere at the tip. This innovation enables the scalpel to differentiate between a cancerous and a normal cell type during a surgical procedure.

Moreover, developments are also being made in accessories that would increase the acceptability of surgical scalpels. For instance, in 2018, biomedical engineering majors developed the Scal-Pal, which is blade packaging for the tool. This packaging tool has been useful in decreasing the cases of accidental injury caused while handling exposed surgical scalpels.

The market of surgical scalpel is mature in the region of North America owing to safe disposal measures and well as regulatory norms laid down by the government bodies to regulate the disposal of scalpels. Moreover, the presence of various market players in parts of the United States is anticipated to drive the growth of market in North America during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth if the market in the forecast period, owing to the increase in surgical procedures in countries such as India, China and Japan.

The availability of surgical scalpels at a much affordable price, along with the presence of skilled medical professionals and state of art medical facilities in Asian countries such as, India and China are considered to be the primary factors driving the demand for surgical scalpels in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

