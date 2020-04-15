Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Expected to Reach at a CAGR of 9.7% By 2023 – Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen, Cohera Medical, CryoLife, C.R. Bard, CSL, Johnson & Johnson, Ocular Therapeutix, Sanofi, Sealantis
Sameer Joshi
Call: +912067274191
Email: [email protected]
Pune, April 15,2020
The Global surgical sealants and adhesives market was valued at $1,993 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $3,794 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2017 to 2023. Surgical sealants and adhesives are preferred over traditional closure methods such as wires, sutures, and staples, as these techniques create immediate and proper sealing. Surgical sealants and adhesives are expected to replace sutures and staples, owing to their improved closure capabilities, less blood loss, higher implementation rate facilitating less painful operation. Moreover, they are applicable in various surgeries such as central nervous system, general surgery, cardiovascular, pulmonary, ophthalmology, orthopedic, urology, and other surgeries.
Urgent need to minimize blood loss in patients and increase in cases of surgical procedures occurring across different countries are the key factors driving the growth of the surgical sealants and adhesives market. Furthermore, surge in adoption of technological advanced products along with certification by regulatory authorities is expected to boost the market growth. However, improper reimbursements in case of surgical adhesive and high costs along with huge data requirements for clinical study designing & launching new products are the factors that hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for surgical sealants & adhesives across the emerging nations is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.
Get Sample PDF Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013767
The global surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented based on product, indication, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into natural/biological sealants & adhesives and synthetic & semisynthetic sealants and adhesives. Natural/biological sealants and adhesives are further segmented into by type and by origin. By type, natural/biological sealants and adhesives are classed into polypeptide/protein-based sealants & adhesives and polysaccharide-based sealants & adhesives. Polypeptide/protein-based sealants and adhesives are subsegmented into fibrin based, collagen based, based, and albumin based. Polysaccharide-based sealants and adhesives are further classified into chitosan based and other polysaccharide based. By origin, natural/biological sealants and adhesives are divided into animal based, human based, and plant based. Synthetic & semisynthetic sealants and adhesives are further segmented into cyanoacrylates, polyethylene glycol-based hydrogel, urethane-based adhesives, and other synthetic sealants and adhesives. The market based on indication is fragmented into tissue sealing & hemostasis and tissue engineering. The applications covered in the study include central nervous system (CNS) surgeries, general surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, cosmetic surgeries, ophthalmic surgeries, urological surgeries, pulmonary surgeries, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.
The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.
In-depth analysis based on geography facilitates in analyzing the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
Natural/Biological Sealants and Adhesives
By Type
Polypeptide/Protein-based Sealants and Adhesives
Fibrin Based
Collagen Based
Gelatin Based
Albumin Based
Polysaccharide-based Sealants and Adhesives
Chitosan Based
Other Polysaccharide Based
By Origin
Human Blood Based
Animal Based
Plant Based
Synthetic and Semisynthetic Sealants and Adhesives
Cyanoacrylates
Polyethylene Glycol-based Hydrogel
Urethane-based Adhesives
Other Synthetic Sealants and Adhesives
By Indication
Tissue Sealing and Hemostasis
Tissue Engineering
By Application
Central Nervous System (CNS) Surgeries
General Surgeries
Cardiovascular Surgeries
Orthopedic Surgeries
Cosmetic Surgeries
Ophthalmic Surgeries
Urological Surgeries
Pulmonary Surgeries
Others
Purchase Complete Report at:
https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013767
About Premium Market Insights:
Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.
- Functional Apparel Market Recent Trends, In-Depth Analysis – Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company - April 15, 2020
- Flushable Wipes Market Size And Share Growing With Healthy CAGR By 2027: Kimberly-Clark, Diamond Wipes International - April 15, 2020
- Alcohol Wipes Market Outlook To 2027 Scrutinized In The New Analysis: Cardinal Health Inc., CleanFinity Brands, Pal International - April 15, 2020